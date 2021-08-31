2 Daytonians plead guilty in federal court to identity theft, fraud

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two Dayton residents pleaded guilty in federal court to crimes related to a conspiracy to steal checks, credit cards, debit cards, bank account information and Social Security numbers to make money.

Myrtle Lynn “Mi Mi” Jackson, 38, pleaded guilty Aug. 31, and Joshua Dylan “Jo Jo” Chapman, 29, pleaded guilty on Aug. 4, to conspiring to engage in access device fraud and to aggravated identity theft.



According to court documents, the defendants stole victims’ personal information from homes, vehicles and mailboxes. Jackson and Chapman then used stolen credit cards, debit cards and checks to get cash, drugs, and other goods and services.

The two used victims’ information to fraudulently apply for personal loans, student loans, unemployment benefits, credit cards, debit cards and checks.



Jackson and Chapman used the proceeds of their fraud scheme to buy illicit drugs and make purchases at Walmart, Dollar General, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Lees Famous Chicken. The fraudulent funds were also used to pay for motel rooms and for gambling activities at a casino in Dayton.

Prosecutors said the conspiracy began May 28, 2019 — prompted by the Memorial Day Tornadoes — and went until May 11, 2021.



Conspiring to engage in access device fraud is a federal crime punishable by up to 90 months in prison. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory sentence of two years in prison in addition to any other sentence imposed.