2 Dayton men sentenced for possession of child pornography

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two Dayton men have been sentenced in federal court to serve more than five years in prison for the possession of child pornography.

David Dwayne Weaver, 40, of Dayton, was sentenced July 16 to 90 months in prison for having thousands of images and videos containing child pornography.

Zachary Marra, 33, of Dayton, was sentenced July 13 to 60 months in prison for having over 200 videos and 200 pictures containing child pornography on his phone.

Court records show that both Weaver and Marra received videos or images through the Kik messaging app.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio said that FBI agents began investigating Weaver after finding out he was trading files with a person being investigated in Florida.

According to court documents, Homeland Security agents received a tip from an online messaging service and interviewed Marra in March 2019. He told agents he had traded images with other users but had deleted the images from his phone.

Weaver and Marra’s sentences include an order that each pay thousands of dollars in restitution to the victims in their cases.