DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two juveniles from Dayton are in custody after allegedly leading police in Indiana and Ohio on a pursuit.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Darke County deputies were called Saturday around 4:17 a.m. to help assist Indiana law enforcement in a pursuit. The reported pursuit began in Indiana, when the individuals had allegedly been involved in an alleged breaking and entering into a gun store in Winchester, Ind.

When the suspected vehicle entered into Darke County, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers and Darke County deputies joined Indiana, Union City and Ohio police. The pursuit lasted an estimated 40 minutes, where it went through many areas of Darke County, including the city of Greenville.

“Once the pursuit reached the City, Greenville Police Department also assisted with the pursuit until it ended in the Village of Pitsburg,” Darke County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two individuals inside of the vehicle, who were later identified as two juveniles from Dayton, allegedly fled the vehicle on foot in the Village of Pitsburg. The two Dayton juveniles were arrested shortly after and taken to the West Central Juvenile Detention Center.

The incident remains under investigation.