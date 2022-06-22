BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Two victims have had catalytic converters stolen in the same Beavercreek parking garage last week, police said.

According to a police report, an officer responded to the Beach Garage on Plum Street around 11:20 a.m. on June 15 on reports of a stolen catalytic converter.

The car owner, Austin Hensley, said that he started the engine that morning only to hear a loud roaring sound coming from the exhaust.

The leasing office confirmed that this was the second theft that week from that same parking garage. According to a security guard on the scene, another resident said their catalytic converter had been stolen the night of June 13. Hensley said he had not driven his car since June 10, so his converter could have been stolen at any time between then and June 15.

The police report says that photos show a clean cut to the pipe where Hensley’s catalytic converter used to be attached. The officer said he requested security footage from the security guard, however, the cameras had been pointed in the opposite direction.

At this time, no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information concerning these thefts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 222 – STOP.