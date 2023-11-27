DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people have been arrested after a 15-year-old was shot in Dayton on Saturday.

According to Lt. Steve Bauer with the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of Willowwood Avenue near Edwin Joel Brown Middle School on Saturday, Nov. 25, on a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital and is reportedly stable.

Two suspects have been arrested in relation to the shooting, reported Bauer.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-1232. Anonymous tips can also be left with Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or online.