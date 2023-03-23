DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were arrested after police say they were caught attempting to smuggle drugs into the Auglaize County Correctional Center.

According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, officials were told a suspect was planning to bring drugs and or contraband into the correctional facility. After verifying that the tip was valid, The sheriff’s office worked with the Grand Lake Task Force and the Wapakoneta Police Department to investigate.

According to the release, a suspect had planned to meet a current inmate who was allowed to leave the facility daily due to a court-ordered program. They would meet near the sheriff’s office, then the inmate would then bring the contraband into the correctional facility.

When the suspect drove up and made the delivery, authorities were able to stop and detain both the suspect and the inmate involved. The contraband was field tested and proved to be positive for methamphetamines.

30-year-old Devon Henninger and 27-year-old Heather Bedford were both arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony.

This investigation is still ongoing.