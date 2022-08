DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are in custody after a pursuit in Dayton on Monday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a car was stolen by armed suspects in Dayton sometime Monday night.

Regional Dispatch reported that the car was spotted around 9:45 p.m. on Riverside Drive and Forest Park in Harrison Township and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended at a dead end near the 1400 block of Swinger Drive.

Police said that two people were taken into custody.