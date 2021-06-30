2 arrested after multi-county pursuit ends in Dayton

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people have been taken into police custody Wednesday afternoon following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Dayton.

Police told 2 NEWS that the incident started around 12:45 p.m. when a woman climbed into the middle row of her 15 passenger van to rest while waiting for her kids at The Famous Restaurant in Centerville. While resting with her car running, a man opened the door and attempted to take things.

The woman got out of the van and chased the man, but he circled back and got into the vehicle, locking the door behind him. Another woman went to enter her van and threatened the victim, who was holding onto her in an attempt to stop her from getting in.

Once the two were in the vehicle, they took off down State Route 73 and were soon pursued by Clearcreek Township police cruisers. The chase led law enforcement onto northbound I-75, where the couple got off at the Dryden Road.

The pursuit came to an end in the Wright Dunbar District of Dayton. Both suspects were taken into custody but no charged have been filed at this time.

The victim of the incident was not injured during the altercation with the couple.

Law enforcement from Clearcreek Township, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Miamisburg, West Carrollton, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton were involved.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.