NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — A juvenile was stabbed at a McDonald’s in New Lebanon Thursday evening.

According to the New Lebanon Police Department, officers were called to the McDonald’s at 350 West Main Street just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday on reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a juvenile suffering from injuries consistent with a stabbing. The victim was transported to Dayton Children’s hospital and their condition is currently unknown.

Further investigation led New Lebanon PD to two suspects, an adult and another juvenile, who were taken into custody. Authorities report that all three of the people involved knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the New Lebanon Police Department at 937-687-3080.

