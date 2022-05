DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two men reportedly robbed a person of their car in Dayton on Sunday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, two men, one Black and one White, reportedly stole a Blue Impala around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday. Both men were armed, said dispatch.

The robbery occurred at 1959 Wesleyan Rd. in Dayton.

Dispatch said both men fled in the car down Prescott Ave.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.