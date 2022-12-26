GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for a man and a woman accused of stealing more than $2,000 from registers at a Walmart in Grove City on Nov. 25.
Police say that on Black Friday, a man walked into the Walmart and stole exactly $2,729 from two cash registers while a woman was distracting the cashiers. After the alleged theft, both left the store in a white vehicle. Police did not specify the make and model.
Crime Stoppers provided surveillance images of the car and the male suspect. You can see them below.
Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrime.org to email your tip.
You can also contact the Grove City Police Department at 614-277-1711.