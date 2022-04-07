DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that a 19-year-old will serve at least 18 years in prison for a shooting death in 2021.

According to prosecutors, Dwayne Jones fatally shot 18-year-old Kameron Dewberry just after midnight on May 8. The shooting occurred on West Hudson Avenue and police arrived to find Dewberry suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Dewberry was transported to the hospital but he later died of his injuries.

Jones was indicted on May 14, 2021, and on March 25, 2022, he was found guilty on counts of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. The count of involuntary manslaughter included a 3-year firearm specification.

For an unrelated case, Janes was also found guilty of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced Jones will serve a minimum of 18 and a half years in prison.