19-year-old indicted in shooting death of Lebanon man

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 19-year-old Miamisburg man was indicted Monday for the shooting death of a Lebanon man.

Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell said the Warren County grand jury indicted Hemilio Ramon Castro for the June 5, 2021 shooting death of Joseph E. Kancy, most recently of Lebanon.

Fornshell said that on June 5 at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Lebanon Division of Police Communications Center received a report of a person bleeding in front of a residence in the 900 block of North Broadway in Lebanon. When Lebanon police and emergency medical personnel arrived, they found Kancy dead. An autopsy later revealed Kancy’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

Castro was indicted for the following:

Murder (a special felony) with an accompanying firearm specification

Two counts of felonious assault (second degree felonies) with accompanying firearm specifications

Two counts of tampering with evidence (third degree felonies).

Castro was already being held in the Warren County jail on a tampering with evidence charge associated

with the incident.