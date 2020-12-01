18-year-old sentenced to 39 years in prison after raping 2 women in Trotwood

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced Tuesday that 18-year-old William Jones, of Trotwood, was sentenced to a total of 39 years in prison.

This comes after he was convicted of breaking into two homes in December 2018 and raping the residents at gunpoint. Jones was 16-years-old at the time of the crimes and was transferred to be tried as an adult.

Authorities said that on Dec. 3, 2018, the defendant entered a home in the Salem Village neighborhood through a back door and raped a 24‐year‐old woman at gunpoint. Just two days later, on Dec. 5, 2018, he entered a different home in the same neighborhood and raped a 34‐year‐old woman at gunpoint.

Trotwood police were able to identify the defendant from DNA evidence they collected from both crime scenes.

On Friday, Oct. 2, the defendant was found guilty of:

  • Three counts of Rape by force
  • Four counts of Kidnapping
  • Four counts of Aggravated Burglary
  • Two counts of Aggravated Robbery

All of the counts also included a three year firearm specification. Tuesday, Jones was sentenced and registered as a Tier III sex offender.

“Thankfully, this serial rapist was identified and arrested before he could commit additional sexual assaults. Hopefully, the residents of the Salem Village neighborhood can rest easier knowing that this defendant will be incarcerated for nearly the next four decades,” said Heck.

