17-year-old indicted for stealing vehicle in Riverside at gunpoint

File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

DAYTON, OH (07/20/2021) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of a 17-year-old for his role in a Riverside carjacking in March 2021.

Due to the serious nature of his offenses and prior incidents, Maverick M. Hamblin, of Dayton, is being tried as an adult after a Juvenile Court judge granted the motion.

Prosecutors said that Riverside police officers were sent to an armed robbery in the parking lot of Airway Baptist Church. When they arrived, the victims described Hamblin, who had pointed a gun at them as they sat in their vehicle.

Hamblin demanded the victims leave the vehicle and lay on the ground. He then allegedly took the victims cellphones and drove away in their vehicle.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Hamblin for two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Both of the counts have a three year firearm specification.

He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Detention Center and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday, July 22, at 8:30 a.m.

