DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Police announced on Friday that a minor has been arrested after Thursday’s reported bomb threat at Clark State College Brinkman Educational Center.

The Springfield Police Department said in a release that a person, identified as a 17-year-old male, was arrested in connection to the reported bomb threat. Police say the minor was arrested on charges of making false alarms, making terroristic threats and inducing panic.

The 17-year-old is accused of sending text messages to students saying that a bomb was placed somewhere on campus.

After the report of the threat, Springfield Police quickly worked to evacuate the building.

Clark State announced on Thursday in a release that all Clark State campuses would remain closed until at least Monday, Feb. 20, as long as all buildings were to be found clear. The college said that the FBI and Wright Patterson Air Force Base Bomb Squad were helping assist in the investigation.

Another release late Thursday evening from the college explained that an arrest had been made following the reported threat.

During the search, detectives with Springfield Police and administrators at Clark State worked together to try and identify a suspect. Dayton Police and Dayton Airport Police canines were also a part of the investigation to help search the educational facility.

Authorities say no one was reported to be injured and no explosive devices were found.

The 17-year-old was taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.