160 years to life sentence for Dayton man convicted of child rape

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced today that Richard J. Gibson, 53, of Dayton, was sentenced to 160 years to life in prison after being convicted on 16 counts of rape of a child under 13 years of age.

Between November 2010 and November 2013, the defendant raped the victim multiple times. The assaults started when the victim was 9 years old. The victim disclosed the assaults in 2019, and the Riverside Police Department investigated the allegations.

The defendant did maintenance work at the apartment complex where the victim resided.

On October 25, 2019, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the defendant for 16 counts of rape of a minor under 13 years of age.

On February 27, 2020, after a trial, a jury found the defendant guilty as charged on all counts.

Today, the defendant was sentenced to maximum, consecutive sentences on all counts, for a

total of life in prison. The defendant will not be eligible for parole until after he has served 160 years in prison.

Prosecutor Heck added, “This defendant befriended the victim, groomed her, and raped her many times over the next three years. The defendant even got the victim’s name tattooed on his arm. This defendant has never admitted any wrongdoing, and deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison where he cannot harm any other children.”