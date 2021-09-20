16-year-old being tried as adult in Dayton fatal shooting case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced the indictment of an 16-year-old accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Kirby Shoffner in April.

Carmello Glaze, of Dayton, was indicted and will be tried as an adult due to the serious nature of the offenses he’s been accused of.

Dayton police officers were sent to Leland Avenue on April 27 on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located Shoffner, who was transported to an area hospital but went on to die from his injuries May 1. Multiple witnesses told police that Glaze and Shoffner had been in a “verbal altercation” when Glaze shot the victim several times.

A probable cause hearing was held Aug. 3 in Juvenile Court and the judge found there was enough evidence to believe he fatally shot Shoffner. From there, Heck’s office filed a motion for Glaze to be tried as an adult, which was approved.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted Glaze for:

Two counts of murder

Two counts of felonious assault

One count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises

One count of having weapons while under disability – prior offense of violence

The counts of murder and felonious assault also include a three year firearm specification.

Glaze is being held at the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday, Sept. 23, at 8:30 a.m.