14 people indicted in Shelby County court on 53 counts of drug trafficking

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Sidney Police Department’s Narcotics Unit helped with the indictments of 14 people on 53 counts of drug trafficking in a Shelby County court.

The drug trafficking charges include trafficking in:

  • Fentanyl
  • Heroin
  • Cocaine
  • Methamphetamine
  • Buprenorphine

Authorities said that the indictments were the result of multiple investigations over the course of several months. They ask anyone with information about drug activity to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-TIPS.

