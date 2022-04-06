CLEVELAND (WJW) – An Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl from North Royalton was canceled late Tuesday night.

Tessa Kozelka was found with the help of Cleveland police near W. 114th St. between Detroit and Franklin around 11:30 p.m.

An Amber Alert was issued for Tessa Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the 12-year-old was abducted by her stepbrother, Micey Stiver, around 2 a.m. Monday.

Micey Stiver (Photo Credit: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Stiver is 23 and was driving a gray 2012 Ford Focus with Ohio tags.

That car was found near the Cleveland location.

FOX 8 crews saw Stiver being taken into custody at the scene.

Kozelka was taken to the hospital by EMS.

North Royalton police have not said what charges Stiver is facing.