COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A dozen persons of interest are being sought in Columbus police’s investigation into a fatal shooting last Sunday near a northeast Columbus gas station.

CPD provided an update on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the killing of Kevin Sobnosky, 21, who was shot near a Sheetz store at the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue.

Sobnosky was in a vehicle with three other men at around 4 a.m. Sunday driving near the Sheetz. The vehicle was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of the store as multiple people were firing guns at the time.

One of the bullets hit Sobnosky, who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead roughly 12 hours after being shot.

CPD’s commander of the major crimes bureau Mark Denner stated that Sobnosky, a Youngstown native, was visiting Columbus from out of town with the other three men. Denner said Sobnosky was a valedictorian at Girard High School and a member of the dean’s list at Youngstown State University.

“Everything we know at this point is that he had nothing to do with this incident,” said Denner. “It was a matter of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Sobnosky’s death marked the 119th homicide in Columbus in 2022. Anyone with information on the persons of interest is asked to contact police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.