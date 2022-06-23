MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio, (WDTN) – Eleven law enforcement agencies gathered to conduct a targeted enforcement against the drug epidemic in northern Montgomery County.

According to the release, officers from 11 agencies were sworn in as special deputies under the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Enforcement included plain-clothes detectives who watched areas known to be overdose locations or had a number of complaints by citizens. Marked patrol units also saturated known drug areas for drug interdiction. According to the release, these deputies performed 83 traffic stops, resulting in 30 arrests.

Of the arrests, 17 were for felony charges. The rest were for either misdemeanor drug-related charges or outstanding warrants.

Officers confiscated illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia and four guns.

(Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement agencies involved included the following:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

Butler Township Police

RANGE Task Force

Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force

Huber Heights Police

Vandalia Police Department

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Trotwood Police Department

Perry Township Police – Montgomery County

Clayton Police Department

Moraine Police Department