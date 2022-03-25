AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy.

According to police, officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Dayton Place Thursday around 5 p.m.

Officers found the child in an upstairs bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

No one else was inside the home.

Detectives questioned multiple people, including at least three other juveniles, who were seen leaving the home prior to police arriving.

The child has not been identified.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. You can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.