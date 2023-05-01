DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 10-year-old boy spent several days in the hospital after he was accidentally shot Saturday evening.

According to the Riverside Police Department, shots were fired on the 400 block of Crystal Drive on Saturday, April 29. Police said an adult suspect shot the boy around 9:38 p.m., and that the suspect had allegedly consumed alcohol at the time. The shooting was ruled to be an accident.

The boy was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound, authorities said. He is expected to be released on Monday, May 1.

The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office to cover any felony charges. If no felony charges are made, the case will move to the Riverside Municipal Court for misdemeanor charges.