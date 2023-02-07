MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead and one has been identified after a shooting in Middletown early Saturday morning.

According to our partners at WLWT, crews responded to 15th Avenue on a report of two people shot around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly found two people with gunshot wounds.

One person died at the scene from their injuries. The other was taken to Atrium Medical Center to receive medical treatment, however, they later died.

The person who died at the scene was identified by the Butler County Coroner’s Office as 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald, said WLWT. His manner of death is listed as homicide.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Detective Mynhier at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.