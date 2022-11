Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a report of a shooting in Huber Heights on Thursday.

Crews responded to the 6500 block of Millhoff Drive for a reported shooting.

Authorities told our 2NEWS crew on scene the shooting was between a 78-year old father and 51-year-old son.

The 51-year-old male reportedly received a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.