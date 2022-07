DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in around 11 p.m. on Wednesday for someone with a knife at a home on Fairview Avenue.

Dispatch reported that when officers got to the scene, they found someone stabbed. That person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

No suspect information was given.