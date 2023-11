DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Reports of a shooting were called in on Monday, Nov. 27.

The shooting allegedly took place in the 2200 block of Lakeview Ave.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the initial call came in at 8:40 p.m.

One person was reportedly taken to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound.

It is unknown at this time if anyone is in custody.

The events that led up to the shooting are still under investigation.