DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was sent to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Dayton on Saturday.

Around 7 p.m. on Oct. 21, a reported shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Elsmere Ave. in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews took one person to Miami Valley hospital.

It is currently unknown what caused this incident, or if anyone was taken into custody as a result. The incident took place near Fairview PreK-6 school.

The status of injuries is unknown.

