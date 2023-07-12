Video above: Moraine police speak on fatal weekend shooting of 19-year-old

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Charges have officially been filed against one of the two suspects in Sunday’s deadly Moraine shooting.

In relation to the fatal shooting on July 9, Eric D. Ball, 19, of Kettering is facing one count of murder (proximate result), one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of discharge of a firearm over prohibited premises, one count of discharge of a firearm at a habitation, two counts of tampering with evidence (alter/destroy) and two counts of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Ball appeared in a virtual arraignment on Wednesday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. His bond was set at $1,000,000, however, no pleas have been entered.

Deputy Chief Jason Neubauer reported that on Sunday, July 9 just before midnight, ten shots were fired into a home on Gladstone Street.

When crews responded to the scene, they found 19-year-old Terry Martin dead with a gunshot wound to his head.

Two suspects, Ball among them, were located and taken into custody sometime Monday morning.

Neubauer reported that the suspects and Martin had been feuding on social media before the shooting.

While Ball has been charged in relation to the incident, the other suspect has not received any charges at this time.