SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is injured and a teenager is in custody following a shooting in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the shooting reportedly happened just after 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Hoppes Avenue on Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be OK.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody. The teen is facing several charges, including attempted murder, felonious assault, improper handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, and discharging across a roadway.

Police said the shooting was random.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.