HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies responded to a shooting on Saturday evening.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a man was found with a gunshot wound to the shoulder in the 3800 block of Otis Dr. in Harrison Township. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. on Nov. 11.

The man reported that he was shot while in front of the house by unknown individuals. He was taken to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

Witnesses and the man shot were allegedly uncooperative with officials.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.