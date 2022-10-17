Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a Hamilton County man Sunday after he led officers on a chase that ended in a dangerous Springboro collision.

According to the Franklin Division of Police, officers were called to the 100 block of Highridge Ct in Franklin for a domestic disturbance. Officers discovered the suspect, 22-year-old Michael Scott was wanted in Hamilton County for domestic violence. Officers were also warned the man had prior violent offenses and may be armed and dangerous.

Franklin PD Officer O’Neal spotted the suspect on Stadia Drive. The man continued onto Second Street then pulled into the Emerald Edge Apartment Complex. At this point, Officer O’Neal activated his overhead emergency lights. Scott then fled past the officer onto Second Street, where he disappeared from view.

A second officer, Officer Shannon, caught sight of Scott driving quickly into Springboro. The officer followed the vehicle and found it crashed into another car by the intersection of St. Rt 723 and Pioneer Boulevard. Witnesses nearby pointed behind a gas station, indicating Scott had run that way.

The victim of the crash was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As officers searched for Scott, the suspect’s father arrived on the scene saying he was on the phone with his son. According to the release, the father advised Scott to turn himself in. Shortly after this, officers arrested Scott without incident.

Officers discovered Scott had struck two more vehicles in Franklin, damaging both. No one else was injured, the release said.

Scott is facing charges of F-3 Fleeing as well as several traffic citations. He is currently being held at the Warren County jail on $50,000 bond. He will appear in court on Tuesday, October 18.