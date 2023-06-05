DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after multiple reports of shots being fired in Dayton overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, calls reporting shots fired in the area of James H. McGee Boulevard and West Third Street started coming in shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

Dispatch reported that the first 911 caller heard shots fired in the area, however, the caller was unsure where or how many were fired. A second caller reported hearing 10 shots near a basketball court, and another caller also reported hearing shots fired in what they described as a “shootout.”

People could reportedly be seen running from the scene.

Dispatch said one person was shot and taken to Miami Valley Hospital, however, their injuries are unknown at this time.