RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) — A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in Richmond on Monday.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 6100 block of Arba Pike just before 3 p.m. on Monday on reports of a possible shooting.

Wayne County Emergency Communications advised deputies that a woman had called 911 saying her boyfriend shot at her multiple times, striking her at least once. The woman allegedly took cover in a nearby outbuilding.

When deputies arrived on the scene they made contact with the 58-year-old Richmond man, who reportedly followed commands at first. The sheriff’s office said that for an unknown reason he ran back into the home.

Additional officers were called to the scene and since the man was believed to be armed, SWAT was called to assist.

The Richmond SWAT team began making attempts to communicate with the man, however, he continued to refuse to cooperate.

The sheriff’s office said that after several hours of failed negotiations over the phone and loudspeaker, the SWAT team safely took the man into custody using less-lethal methods.

The man was taken to Reid Health for an evaluation and he was later transported to Wayne County Jail. He is facing charges of Attempted Murder, Strangulation, Intimidation, Criminal Recklessness and Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

The woman was also taken to Reid Health, and she is said to be stable.

This incident remains under investigation.