XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is in custody and another was injured after an attempted robbery at the Maharaja Food Mart on Sunday.

According to our partners at the Fairborn Daily Herald, 31-year-old Charlsteven Cliff Jones was arrested after he allegedly stole lottery tickets and ran over the cashier at the Maharaja Food Mart.

The store manager, Akshay Kumar, reportedly told our partners that Jones allegedly ran off with $150 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets. While attempting to flee, Jones reportedly ran over the clerk as he tried to reach into Jones’ vehicle for the lottery tickets.

Witnesses reportedly told Xenia police that the clerk was thrown from the driver’s side window and then run over.

The clerk was injured, however, his condition is unknown at this time. The police report allegedly indicated that he had multiple injuries and visible tire tracks on his chest, face and head.

Jones was reportedly found and taken into custody by the Xenia Police Department. The Fairborn Daily Herald reported that Jones is a suspect in a lottery ticket theft at a Speedway that happened shortly before the one at the Maharaja Food Mart.

Kumar reportedly told our partners, “We’ve been here around eight years and have not had anything like this happen.”

Jones remains in the Greene County Jail awaiting a court date.