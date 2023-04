DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Dayton’s Westwood neighborhood overnight.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the shooting occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27 at the intersection of Brooklyn Avenue and Hoover Avenue.

One person was reportedly taken to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Dispatch reported that the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and fled the scene.