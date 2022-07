DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton Monday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the reported shooting happened in the 200 block of Yale Avenue. One person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

It’s not clear if police are looking for a suspect at this time or what led up to the shooting.

