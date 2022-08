BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A person is in the hospital after being shot in a hotel lobby in Butler Township.

According to police, officers were called to the Red Roof Inn on Miller Lane just before 11 p.m. on reports that someone was shot.

One person was reportedly shot in the head and taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Details are still limited and it is unknown what led up to the shooting at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.