DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on a large police presence that occurred in the area of Wolf Creek Pike on August 17.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, detectives came across a “violent felon” in Dayton who was known to have active felony warrants.

The individual reportedly drove off in a vehicle with two others. A Dayton police officer attempted a traffic stop but they continued to flee and the officer did not pursue.

The sheriff’s office said that the driver continued into a dead end, driving through a barrier at a residential park, through a playground and continuing into a densely wooded trail.

When the vehicle came to a stop, all the vehicle’s occupants fled on foot prompting a search around 11 a.m. The search reportedly ended around 3:30 p.m. and one person was apprehended and questioned, however, the others were not found.

Crews from the Dayton Police Department, Trotwood Police Department, U.S. Marshals, Range Task Force, MetroPark Rangers and Montgomery County Probation all assisted in the search.

No one was injured in the incident.