Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died in a shooting, and another was injured in what police say may be related incidents.

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were sent to Rosedale Drive by Oxford Avenue just after 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, November 16.

When crews arrived, they found a 22-year-old man had been shot. Crews brought the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

That same day, a 29-year-old man brought himself to Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said both incidents may be related, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents is asked to call the Violent Offenders Unit at (937) 333-1232.