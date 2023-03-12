DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and another is in custody after an overnight stabbing in Englewood.

According to Englewood Police, police were called around 12:15 a.m. to the Englewood Hematite in the 300 block of Lau Parkway.

Police say police received a call of a report of a man not breathing. When authorities arrived at the scene, police found a man bleeding from his stomach. A social media post from the department confirms the man died at the scene.

Officials say one person has been taken into custody and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail. The name of the person in custody has yet to be released.

The investigation is still ongoing.