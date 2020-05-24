1 dead after shooting in Summit Square

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after being shot late Saturday night according to the Montgomery County Coroner.
He has been identified as Shareef Tillman, 22, of Dayton.
Dayton Police were dispatched after a call came in at 10:30 p.m. for a shooting at Summit Square in Dayton.
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch an officer call for assistance was issued for officers but it was canceled shortly after.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
