1 dead after shooting in Summit Square

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man has died after being shot late Saturday night according to the Montgomery County Coroner.

He has been identified as Shareef Tillman, 22, of Dayton.

Dayton Police were dispatched after a call came in at 10:30 p.m. for a shooting at Summit Square in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch an officer call for assistance was issued for officers but it was canceled shortly after.

