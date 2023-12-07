DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was pronounced dead on scene of a shooting on Wednesday evening.

According to Dayton Police Department, officers responded reports of a shooting at the 700 block of Brooklyn Ave. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Upon arrival, officers found two shooting victims, one male and one female. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The 24-year-old woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for medical treatment. She is currently listed in critical condition.

This shooting is currently under investigation by Dayton PD’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone who might have information regarding this shooting is asked to contact 937-333-1232, where they can speak with a detective. If a person wishes to remain anonymous, they can call 937-222-STOP (7867) or visit miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.