DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after an incident on Ridge Avenue on Thursday night.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the scene of an incident at 2439 Ridge Ave. near Triangle Park.

Regional Dispatch reported that a man was found laying outside of a car. Police told 2 NEWS crews that the coroner was on scene and the park was taped off.

Dispatch confirmed that a man had died and that one person was in custody.

It is unclear at this time what happened as details are still limited.

