HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a shooting in Harrison Township on Sunday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Ontario Avenue on the report of a shooting around 7:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly found a man in the driveway of the residence with a gunshot wound.

Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A man had reportedly fled the scene but was later located by deputies and detained. He was interviewed by detectives and has since been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Officials charges will be reviewed by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.