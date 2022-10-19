Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Trotwood police have removed thousands of fentanyl pills and pounds of illegal drugs from the community after searching multiple homes on Wednesday.

A search of multiple homes in Trotwood on Wednesday led to the seizure of 20 pounds of meth, 5 pounds of fentanyl, 10,000 fentanyl pills, and a large amount of money.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with assistance from the FBI SWAT team, served search warrants at numerous locations in the City of Trotwood, according to a release.

One individual was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is now facing federal drug charges, the release says.

The incident remains under investigation.