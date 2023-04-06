DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested for drug trafficking among other charges after an investigation in Preble and Darke counties.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, investigators from both Preble and Darke counties were investigating people who were traveling to Montgomery County and returning with large amounts of what authorities suspect to be methamphetamines. These suspects would then sell the drugs in both counties.

On April 2, deputies from Preble County stopped a vehicle on Preble County Line Road, and K9 Arko was alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies then searched the car to discover approximately 105 grams of suspected methamphetamine which had been tucked into a cereal box alongside other groceries.

Deputies arrested the driver, identified as 34-year-old Samantha Gardner of New Madison. She has now been charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Possessing Criminal Tools. She is being held at the Preble County Jail.