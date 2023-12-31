MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is in custody following an incident that took place in Moraine on Thursday.

According to Moraine police, officers responded to the 6100 block of Hemple Road around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 28. The call was in reference to a weapons complaint after a female reported someone had pointed a gun at her.

Police investigated and determined that multiple gun shots were fired at the address, along with at least one vehicle that was struck with gunfire. No injuries were reported at this time.

In addition to the weapons complaint, officers found that two individuals at the scene of the shooting were involved in a domestic violence and abduction incident in Dayton the previous day.

Both the alleged abductor and alleged victim were located shortly after and detained with assistance from additional local law enforcement agencies.

A search warrant was conducted at the residence in which the two individuals were found to gather evidence for the investigation.

Police are still investigating the shooting incident and no arrests have been made as a result of that situation.

One suspect was arrested in relation to the abduction situation and formally charged by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and Dayton police.