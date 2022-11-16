Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A person has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a man injured on Tuesday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police responded Tuesday at 8:48 p.m. to a report of a shooting on Paul Lawrence Dunbar Street in Dayton.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one man had been shot inside a home. The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he is reported to be in stable condition.

The Dayton Police Department confirmed that one person was taken into custody in connection to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.